Reviewing Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Agricultural Bank of China”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $3.89 billion 13.75 -$1.75 billion ($0.75) -71.33 Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 1.02 $38.11 billion $2.54 5.44

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agricultural Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht -23.43% -1.03% -0.21% Agricultural Bank of China 19.68% 9.11% 0.66%

Volatility & Risk

Summary

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Agricultural Bank of China beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

