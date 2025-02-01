Richard Woodman Sells 259,904 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.48), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,464,079.32).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Woodman bought 2,241 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,359.30 ($20,274.26).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 803.50 ($9.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 747.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 750.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 623.50 ($7.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Paragon Banking Group ( LON:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 101.10 ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 42.60% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,060.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Further Reading

