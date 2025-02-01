Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.15, but opened at $64.86. Robert Half shares last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 620,751 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.24.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.