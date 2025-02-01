Robert W. Baird Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $440.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla stock opened at $404.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

