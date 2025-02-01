Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $272.01 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.