Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
RWAY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
