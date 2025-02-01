Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RWAY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Quarry LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 640.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 5.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

