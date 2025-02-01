SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of SABS stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 2.57% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

