Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $92.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Down 0.6 %

SANM stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.