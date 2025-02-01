Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

SANM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 88.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

