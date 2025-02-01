Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRPT. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.