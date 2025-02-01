Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

