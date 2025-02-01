Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SE stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.72 and a beta of 1.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

