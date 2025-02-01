Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s (SBCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

SBCF stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $645,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,403.52. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

