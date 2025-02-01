Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after buying an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 249,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.