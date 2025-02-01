Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Vistra FY2024 Earnings

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Vistra Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:VST opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

