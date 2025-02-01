SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,931 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 295.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after buying an additional 233,430 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $2,308,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 290.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total transaction of $3,243,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,586.57. This represents a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $2,445,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,032,854.85. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,355 shares of company stock worth $16,758,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

