SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,272 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

