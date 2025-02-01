Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 113.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.79 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

