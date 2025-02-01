Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 113.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.79 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.
About ABN AMRO Bank
