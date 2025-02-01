Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Rises By 18.3%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

ADF Group Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.