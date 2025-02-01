Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 17.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,003,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.