Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 17.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,003,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

