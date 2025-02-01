Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 68.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
XNGSY stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.19.
About ENN Energy
