Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 68.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSY stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.