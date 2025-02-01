Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 9.6%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at €35.31 ($36.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($28.66) and a 52-week high of €35.95 ($37.45).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported €0.68 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of €24.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

