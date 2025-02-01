Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

a2 Milk Stock Down 5.2 %

ACOPF opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

