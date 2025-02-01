Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.
a2 Milk Stock Down 5.2 %
ACOPF opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.89.
a2 Milk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.