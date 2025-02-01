Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Expands By 114.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $183.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

