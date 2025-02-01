Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Expands By 114.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $183.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
