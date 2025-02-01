Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Decreases By 66.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Yatra Online Trading Down 1.3 %

Yatra Online Company Profile

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $72.89 million, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

