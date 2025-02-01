Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.25). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
