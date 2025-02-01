SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,996,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,263,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.