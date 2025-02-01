Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

