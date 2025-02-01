Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

SNOW opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,749,884.10. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.