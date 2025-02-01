Software Circle plc (LON:SFT) Insider Richard Lightfoot Sells 326,202 Shares

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Lightfoot sold 326,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £75,026.46 ($92,981.11).

LON:SFT opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £97.52 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.13. Software Circle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.75 ($0.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.41.

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.32 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

