Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post earnings of ($2.15) per share and revenue of $289.63 million for the quarter.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.86 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

