Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$40.86 Average PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.74.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C($0.06). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.