Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $126,574,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.