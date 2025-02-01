Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

SBUX opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,726,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

