Stephens Lowers Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $37.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $951.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,272. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 103.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 95.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

