Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

STRL stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.