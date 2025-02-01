StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.31. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

