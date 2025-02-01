StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in StoneCo by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

