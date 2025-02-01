Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Strix Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 48.10 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.75 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,603.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.42.

Strix Group Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

