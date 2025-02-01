Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Strix Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Strix Group stock opened at GBX 48.10 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.75 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,603.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.42.
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.
