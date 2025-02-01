Stuart Paynter Buys 7,151 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,318.61).

Ceres Power Price Performance

CWR opened at GBX 156.10 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £302.15 million, a P/E ratio of -743.33 and a beta of 1.60. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 312 ($3.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

