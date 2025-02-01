Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.32.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$42.43 and a 52-week high of C$58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total value of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.