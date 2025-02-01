Synaptics’ (SYNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Synaptics stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Synaptics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

