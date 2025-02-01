Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.
TNGX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.81.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
