Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TH. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.07. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 134,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 300.3% in the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,428 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

