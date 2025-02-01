TD Securities Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$45.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

TMX Group stock opened at C$44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$33.19 and a twelve month high of C$46.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.24 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile



TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

