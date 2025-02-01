Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$59.37 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$49.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.29.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

