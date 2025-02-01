Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.1 %

TEF stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.62%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

