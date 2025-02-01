Tempus AI (TEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $200.46 million for the quarter.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $4,776,479.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,075,173.27. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,543.15. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,702 shares of company stock worth $89,449,651.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

