Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of TER opened at $115.79 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

