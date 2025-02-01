Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $259.00. The stock had previously closed at $389.10, but opened at $410.78. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $385.98, with a volume of 17,618,144 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

